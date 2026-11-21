On Shop Small Business Saturday Support Local Artists by Shopping at the Fire Arts Holiday Show
On Shop Small Business Saturday Support Local Artists by Shopping at the Fire Arts Holiday Show
The Fire Arts Annual Holiday Show and Sale continues during the months of November and December. Stop by on Small Business Saturday, November 28th, from noon through 5:00 pm. Have some holiday treats and view the many sculptures, jewelry, and ceramic pieces that are for sale! All purchases during that day will receive a 15% discount!
Fire Arts Inc.
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Fire Arts Inc.
5742822787
info@fireartsinc.com
Fire Arts Inc.
305 East ColfaxSouth Bend, Indiana 46617
(574) 282-2787
info@fireartsinc.com