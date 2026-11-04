We are hooting and hollering because Owl Prowl is BACK for the third year in a row AND we are partnering with Humane Indiana!

Discover more about these elusive nocturnal birds of prey in this fun-filled program! Learn about the life cycle and behaviors of these elusive birds, explore their diets by dissecting an owl pellet, how YOU can help owls, and get the chance to see live owls!

Advanced registration is limited and required by November 12th. This program is recommended for ages 8+.

Scan the QR Code to register or visit https://www.eventeny.com/events/owl-prowl-30763/

