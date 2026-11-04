Owl Prowl
Owl Prowl
We are hooting and hollering because Owl Prowl is BACK for the third year in a row AND we are partnering with Humane Indiana!
Discover more about these elusive nocturnal birds of prey in this fun-filled program! Learn about the life cycle and behaviors of these elusive birds, explore their diets by dissecting an owl pellet, how YOU can help owls, and get the chance to see live owls!
Advanced registration is limited and required by November 12th. This program is recommended for ages 8+.
Scan the QR Code to register or visit https://www.eventeny.com/events/owl-prowl-30763/
Elkhart Environmental Center
$12 per person
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Elkhart Environmental Center
1717 E Lusher AveElkhart, Indiana 46516
5742935070
eecmail@coei.org