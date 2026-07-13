Parkovash Bash (Second Annual)
Parkovash Bash (Second Annual)
Parkovash Band, a regionally popular classic rock cover band returns for an afternoon concert in the neighborhood park of their founding. Additional musical performances by The Tineshakers, Vinnie Carrasco, and Song Kitchen. Plan an afternoon listening, dancing, playing yard games and eating Franky’s Tacos in a beloved park located in the North Shore Triangle neighborhood of South Bend.
Parkovash Park
Free
02:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
North Shore Triangle Neighborhood Association
5748558654
Artist Group Info
John Wiseman, Parkovash Band contact
jwiseman114@gmail.com
Parkovash Park
277 Parkovash AveSouth Bend , Indiana 46617
5748558654
NorthShoreTriangle@gmail.com