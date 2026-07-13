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Parkovash Bash (Second Annual)

Parkovash Bash (Second Annual)

Parkovash Band, a regionally popular classic rock cover band returns for an afternoon concert in the neighborhood park of their founding. Additional musical performances by The Tineshakers, Vinnie Carrasco, and Song Kitchen. Plan an afternoon listening, dancing, playing yard games and eating Franky’s Tacos in a beloved park located in the North Shore Triangle neighborhood of South Bend.

Parkovash Park
Free
02:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

North Shore Triangle Neighborhood Association
5748558654
None

Artist Group Info

John Wiseman, Parkovash Band contact
jwiseman114@gmail.com
None. 574-302-9841
Parkovash Park
277 Parkovash Ave
South Bend , Indiana 46617
5748558654
NorthShoreTriangle@gmail.com
None