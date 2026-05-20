Part 2 - “Oh No, I Need More Help than My In-Home Services Can Provide … Now What do I Do?”
Part 2 - “Oh No, I Need More Help than My In-Home Services Can Provide … Now What do I Do?”
FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!
Most people prefer to stay in their homes for as long as possible… but there may come a time when it is no longer safe or comfortable. We will discuss the various housing options available and their pros and cons.
Brought to you by: ACOM - Malana Maher
The Salvation Army Kroc Center, 900 W Western Avenue, South Bend, IN 46601
11:45 AM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Aging Connections of Michiana
15743400110
malana.maher@agingconnections.org
The Salvation Army Kroc Center, 900 W Western Avenue, South Bend, IN 46601