Part 3 - What Is the Difference Between a Skilled Nursing Facility and a Nursing Home?
Part 3 - What Is the Difference Between a Skilled Nursing Facility and a Nursing Home?
FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!
A nursing home is one of the most common and familiar options for senior care. While skilled nursing is often used interchangeably, they are different. One is a type of care (skilled nursing), and the other is a senior living option (nursing home). We will discuss short-and long-term care and how to pay for these services.
Presented by: ACOM - Malana Maher
The Salvation Army Kroc Center, 900 W Western Avenue, South Bend, IN 46601
11:45 AM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 7 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Aging Connections of Michiana
15743400110
malana.maher@agingconnections.org
The Salvation Army Kroc Center, 900 W Western Avenue, South Bend, IN 46601