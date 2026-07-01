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Part 3 - What Is the Difference Between a Skilled Nursing Facility and a Nursing Home?

Part 3 - What Is the Difference Between a Skilled Nursing Facility and a Nursing Home?

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!

A nursing home is one of the most common and familiar options for senior care. While skilled nursing is often used interchangeably, they are different. One is a type of care (skilled nursing), and the other is a senior living option (nursing home). We will discuss short-and long-term care and how to pay for these services.

Presented by: ACOM - Malana Maher

The Salvation Army Kroc Center, 900 W Western Avenue, South Bend, IN 46601
11:45 AM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 7 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Aging Connections of Michiana
15743400110
malana.maher@agingconnections.org
Aging Connections of Michiana Inc
The Salvation Army Kroc Center, 900 W Western Avenue, South Bend, IN 46601