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Patriotic Pops Concert

Patriotic Pops Concert

Head on over to the Oakwood Resort Lawn for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra’s Patriotic Pops Concert, co-sponsored by Chautauqua-Wawasee. Bring your own chair for the concert. Don’t forget your $5 bills for the ice cream raffle. You could win a $100 Gift Card from Joe’s Ice Cream Supreme.

The Oakwood Resort
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Chautauqua-Wawasee
5743777543
info@chautauquawawasee.org
http://www.chqw.org
The Oakwood Resort
702 E. Lake View Rd
Syracuse, Indiana 46567
(574) 377-7543
info@chautauquawawasee.org
www.CHQW.org