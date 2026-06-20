Patriotic Pops Concert
Patriotic Pops Concert
Head on over to the Oakwood Resort Lawn for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra’s Patriotic Pops Concert, co-sponsored by Chautauqua-Wawasee. Bring your own chair for the concert. Don’t forget your $5 bills for the ice cream raffle. You could win a $100 Gift Card from Joe’s Ice Cream Supreme.
The Oakwood Resort
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Chautauqua-Wawasee
5743777543
info@chautauquawawasee.org
The Oakwood Resort
702 E. Lake View RdSyracuse, Indiana 46567
(574) 377-7543
info@chautauquawawasee.org