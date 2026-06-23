Join us for our SECOND annual Pollinator Promenade! We're celebrating all our friendly pollinators! This fun "run" event features a variety of friendly competitions including:

- Speed Walking Race

- Pollinator-Themed Costume Contest

- Scavenger Hunt

All around our new wildflower prairie!

PLUS, check out info booths and local vendors featuring art, plants, food, and so much more as well as kids activities and FREE face painting!

Register for one/some/all of the fun competitions here https://www.eventeny.com/.../pollinatorpromenade2026-31132

Or be a part of the event by volunteering! Volunteers get FREE t-shirts and food. Sign up to volunteer at https://elkhart.galaxydigital.com/need/?s=1...

For more information about the event, check out https://www.cityofelkhartin.gov/departments/elkhart-environmental-center/events/pollinator-promenade/