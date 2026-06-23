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Pollinator Promenade

Pollinator Promenade

Join us for our SECOND annual Pollinator Promenade! We're celebrating all our friendly pollinators! This fun "run" event features a variety of friendly competitions including:
- Speed Walking Race
- Pollinator-Themed Costume Contest
- Scavenger Hunt
All around our new wildflower prairie!
PLUS, check out info booths and local vendors featuring art, plants, food, and so much more as well as kids activities and FREE face painting!
Register for one/some/all of the fun competitions here https://www.eventeny.com/.../pollinatorpromenade2026-31132
Or be a part of the event by volunteering! Volunteers get FREE t-shirts and food. Sign up to volunteer at https://elkhart.galaxydigital.com/need/?s=1...
For more information about the event, check out https://www.cityofelkhartin.gov/departments/elkhart-environmental-center/events/pollinator-promenade/

Elkhart Environmental Center
$0-$1
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Elkhart Environmental Center
1717 E Lusher Ave
Elkhart, Indiana 46516
5742935070
eecmail@coei.org
www.elkhartindiana.org/eec