Pride Eucharist at the Cathedral of St. James
Pride Eucharist at the Cathedral of St. James
In celebration of Pride Month, the Cathedral of St. James invites the Michiana community to a Pride Eucharist. This service is a joyful affirmation of the LGBTQ+ community, centering on the belief that everyone is created in the image of God. Experience a blend of sacred tradition and radical inclusion in the heart of downtown South Bend. All are invited to stay for a reception afterward to share in fellowship and community.
The Cathedral of Saint James
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Cathedral of Saint James
9173590592
formation@stjamessouthbend.org
The Cathedral of Saint James
117 N Lafayette Blvd.South Bend, Indiana 46617
9173590592
formation@stjamessouthbend.org