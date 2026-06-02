Join ADEC as we celebrate FIVE DECADES of impact and create lasting memories alongside our neighbors with disabilities. In 1972, ADEC launched its first Ride A Bike event to support people with disabilities. Since then, it has grown into an ongoing source of support for the individuals we serve.

This year, we encourage our community to continue their participation, alongside our neighbors with disabilities, to raise funds for vital services while focusing on health and well-being.

Ride-A-Bike is more than a cycling event; it’s a celebration of empowerment. Our family-friendly bike loop will take you through multiple “Pedal Portals”, bringing excitement with every turn. For more advanced riders, the longer Pumpkinvine Trail extends from the main loop. Participants of all abilities ride side by side to raise essential funds for ADEC’s programs and services.

For those who want to simply enjoy the festival-like atmosphere, we will have inflatable activities, games, food trucks, giveaways, a transformation station and selfie stop, Art by ADEC, live music from Froggy 102.7, and more!

Get involved by volunteering, fundraising, and registering for the event!