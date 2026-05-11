Rogers and Hammerstein's Carousel

With music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, Carousel is a timeless American musical that tells a story of love, loss, and redemption. It follows the passionate and complicated relationship between Billy Bigelow and Julie Jordan, exploring themes of forgiveness, hope, and the power of second chances. Featuring classic songs such as “If I Loved You” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” Carousel combines soaring music, heartfelt storytelling, and unforgettable characters that have moved audiences for generations.

At Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts, Carousel takes on a new intimacy. Our theatre-in-the-round brings you into the heart of the story, where every note, every glance, and every moment of emotion feels immediate and personal. You will experience the highs and lows alongside the characters, making it a truly immersive theatrical journey that will stay with you long after the final curtain.

