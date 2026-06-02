Running Wild: 5K Run & 3K Scavenger Hunt Walk

Celebrate 15 years of Running Wild with us! The Running Wild 5K Run is professionally chip-timed with disposable chips and takes you on a fun adventure through wooded trails, open fields, park roads, grass, and gravel. Awards are given to the top 3 finishers in each age category—and this year, we’re adding extra anniversary surprises to celebrate this exciting milestone!

The 3K Wacky Scavenger Hunt Walk follows similar, relatively flat terrain and is perfect for all ages. Enjoy anniversary-themed scavenger hunt fun along the way! Dogs are welcome on a 6-ft. leash for the walk, and participants with leashed dogs will start at the back.

After your run or walk, join the celebration with a delicious egg bake breakfast, fresh fruit, and our famous homemade granola cookies—because every great adventure deserves great food! Stick around for fantastic door prizes, including special 15th anniversary prizes, donated by local vendors, the St. Joseph County Parks Foundation, and Friends of Bendix Woods and Spicer Lake (must be present to win).

Every participant receives a hand-crafted medallion featuring the animal of the year, with a special design honoring the 15th anniversary—collectible, memorable, and uniquely Running Wild (one per registered participant, while supplies last).

Come run, walk, celebrate, and be part of Running Wild history!