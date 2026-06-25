September First Fridays: Dog Days of Summer

Downtown South Bend will be going to the dogs for the September First Fridays, as we celebrate the "Dog Days of Summer." Bring your furry friend downtown for a fun night out!

We will have booths with animal rescue groups and organizations who provide goods and services for animals, as well as the opportunity to dine with your dog at one of our over 20 downtown pet-friendly patios. Also, if you want to dress up your pup in a costume or outfit, we will be handing out prizes to the best dressed dogs! We encourage people to grab some takeout from their favorite downtown eatery or First Fridays food vendor and enjoy it at the seating area in the street, where we also have vendors and live music by The Starving Artists. Plus Over the Edge returns to Studebaker Plaza, with fearless philanthropists rappelling over the edge of the Robertson's Apartment Building to raise money for Youth Service Bureau (YSB.) We will also have an EV Display near the State Theater, the South Bend Music Festival, plus lots of other fun happenings throughout downtown!

