South Bend Youth Symphony Orchestras Presents a Spooktacular Halloween Concert

Looking for something fun to do with your family this Halloween? Put on your costumes and join us for a musical adventure through Sleepy Hollow, In the Hall of the Mountain King, and more!

The South Bend Youth Symphony Orchestras (SBYSO) and Fischoff Chamber Music Academy are teaming up for a FREE, fast-paced Halloween concert featuring young musicians from across Michiana. This exciting, hour-long performance will feature a variety of short musical selections, making it a perfect introduction to live orchestral music for children and families.

And the fun begins before the concert! Children can explore our Instrument Petting Zoo, where they'll have the opportunity to see, touch, and try out musical instruments for themselves. Who knows? Your child might discover a lifelong love of music!

The concert will feature SBYSO's Concert Orchestra, conducted by Zac Coudret; Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Music Director Dr. Robert Boardman; and several chamber ensembles from the Fischoff Chamber Music Academy.

Come in costume, bring the whole family, and enjoy an afternoon of frightfully good music performed by some of our region's talented young musicians!

Special thanks to Fischoff, Saint Mary’s College, and Quinlan and Fabish Music Company for helping make this concert possible, and to our 2026–27 season sponsor, Indiana Trust Wealth Management.