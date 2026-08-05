Our mission is to increase awareness and availability of adaptive sports for everyone. There are plenty of options and resources in this area, but but people son't know about them. Spokes n Folks will (hopefully) bring will bring together people with physical disabilities and resources that make life better. We have adaptive sports to observe and try. Local vendors and non profits will be there. We'll have grant workshops as well as a presentation on ABLE accounts. Basic wheelchair repairs and cleaning will be done by volunteers (some from the vendors). We have basic exercise prescription that takes disabilities into account as well as an opportunity to participate in a more extensive exercise program through IUSB. Researchers from IUSB and Notre Dame will be presenting results. The goal is to give anyone with a physical disability as well as caretakers something USEFUL :).