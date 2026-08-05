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Spokes n Folks

Spokes n Folks

Our mission is to increase awareness and availability of adaptive sports for everyone. There are plenty of options and resources in this area, but but people son't know about them. Spokes n Folks will (hopefully) bring will bring together people with physical disabilities and resources that make life better. We have adaptive sports to observe and try. Local vendors and non profits will be there. We'll have grant workshops as well as a presentation on ABLE accounts. Basic wheelchair repairs and cleaning will be done by volunteers (some from the vendors). We have basic exercise prescription that takes disabilities into account as well as an opportunity to participate in a more extensive exercise program through IUSB. Researchers from IUSB and Notre Dame will be presenting results. The goal is to give anyone with a physical disability as well as caretakers something USEFUL :).

IUSB Student Activities Center
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

River City Rollers wheelchair Basketball Team
574 850 1091
plf2cgf@gmail.com
IUSB Student Activities Center
941 South 20th St
South Bend, Indiana 46614