Summer Fling for the Little Ones

It’s summer – time to get outdoors with kids! Join us for a special morning of activities for children five and under. We’ll explore the world of dirt by digging for worms, making mud pies, and painting with mud. We’ll also enjoy a worm story time and a dirt-themed treat. This program is free thanks to a generous grant from the Dr. Elmer R. Graber Youth Fund for Exploring Nature. Registration required by Monday, June 29.