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Summer Fling for the Little Ones

Summer Fling for the Little Ones

It’s summer – time to get outdoors with kids! Join us for a special morning of activities for children five and under. We’ll explore the world of dirt by digging for worms, making mud pies, and painting with mud. We’ll also enjoy a worm story time and a dirt-themed treat. This program is free thanks to a generous grant from the Dr. Elmer R. Graber Youth Fund for Exploring Nature. Registration required by Monday, June 29.

St. Patrick's County Park: Brown Barn
$5 per person
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
St. Patrick's County Park: Brown Barn
50651 Laurel Road
South Bend, Indiana 46637
(574) 654-3155
bendixwoods@sjcparks.org
http://www.sjcparks.org