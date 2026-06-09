Summer Fling for the Little Ones
Summer Fling for the Little Ones
It’s summer – time to get outdoors with kids! Join us for a special morning of activities for children five and under. We’ll explore the world of dirt by digging for worms, making mud pies, and painting with mud. We’ll also enjoy a worm story time and a dirt-themed treat. This program is free thanks to a generous grant from the Dr. Elmer R. Graber Youth Fund for Exploring Nature. Registration required by Monday, June 29.
St. Patrick's County Park: Brown Barn
$5 per person
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026
St. Patrick's County Park: Brown Barn
50651 Laurel RoadSouth Bend, Indiana 46637
(574) 654-3155
bendixwoods@sjcparks.org