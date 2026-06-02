Summer Youth Camp Presents The Kids Who Created a Country

This original comedy script, written by Beckwith Improv veteran, Caleb Wolfe, and Beckwith Summer Youth Program director Ryan Murray, tells the '100 percent true' story of how the Declaration of Independence was 'really' written.

While George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, and the other Famous Founding Fathers are too distracted by their personal hobbies, the kids whose names have been lost to history create America's founding document. Along the way they are in a battle of wits against red-vested British troops and the adults who want to take credit for their work.

Throw in some wacky narrators who are having their own battle about historical accuracy, and you end up with a show that will keep you laughing as we celebrate America's 250th birthday.

This show goes hand-in-hand with Beckwith's upcoming mainstage show, "1776, The Muscal." (1776 show dates are June 26-28 and July 3-5.)

Performances: June 19, 2026 7pm & June 20, 2026 2pm

At The Beckwith Theatre

100 New York Ave

Dowagiac, MI 49047

Two-Week Theatre Program – Free Student Performances!

Students entering 6th through 12th grade are taking on an exciting challenge—learning and performing a full play in just two weeks! From acting on stage to working behind the scenes, these dedicated students do it all.

This program is designed as a low-stress introduction to theatre, welcoming beginners and encouraging everyone to get involved, no matter their experience level. Thanks to our generous sponsors, the entire program has been completely free for participants.

Come support these talented students and see what they’ve accomplished in such a short time!

Join us for one of two FREE performances and experience the creativity, teamwork, and hard work they’ve poured into this production.

Know Someone who would like to participate?

Although we have reached our limit for students this year, we encourage you to sign up to be added to the waiting list and will notify you if a spot becomes available. You can join the waiting list at www.beckwiththeatre.com/youthcampsignup