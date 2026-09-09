Sustainable Agriculture and Food Justice Event: Film & Panel | Sept. 24

Join IU South Bend Center for a Sustainable Future and the Environmental Research Coalition (ERC) for a night dedicated to local farms, strong communities, and a just food future!

What: Film screening featuring short segments from the More Than Corn documentary series on Indiana farmers, followed by a panel discussion with local growers.

When: Thursday, September 24 at 7:00 PM

Where: Indiana University South Bend, Education & Arts Building, Room 1011

Panel Moderator: Dr. David Blouin (IUSB Sociology)

Panelists:

Dan Trubey-Weller (Barn Swallow Farm)

Katie Lane (Unity Gardens)

Stephen Storey (Storey Family Farm)

Free and open to the public!