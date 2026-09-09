Sustainable Agriculture and Food Justice
Sustainable Agriculture and Food Justice
Sustainable Agriculture and Food Justice Event: Film & Panel | Sept. 24
Join IU South Bend Center for a Sustainable Future and the Environmental Research Coalition (ERC) for a night dedicated to local farms, strong communities, and a just food future!
What: Film screening featuring short segments from the More Than Corn documentary series on Indiana farmers, followed by a panel discussion with local growers.
When: Thursday, September 24 at 7:00 PM
Where: Indiana University South Bend, Education & Arts Building, Room 1011
Panel Moderator: Dr. David Blouin (IUSB Sociology)
Panelists:
Dan Trubey-Weller (Barn Swallow Farm)
Katie Lane (Unity Gardens)
Stephen Storey (Storey Family Farm)
Free and open to the public!
Indiana University South Bend
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Center for a Sustainable Future
5745204611
zschrank@iu.edu
Indiana University South Bend
1700 East Mishawaka AveSouth Bend , Indiana 46615
574-520-4839
admissions@iusb.edu