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Sustainable Agriculture and Food Justice

Sustainable Agriculture and Food Justice

Sustainable Agriculture and Food Justice Event: Film & Panel | Sept. 24

Join IU South Bend Center for a Sustainable Future and the Environmental Research Coalition (ERC) for a night dedicated to local farms, strong communities, and a just food future!

What: Film screening featuring short segments from the More Than Corn documentary series on Indiana farmers, followed by a panel discussion with local growers.

When: Thursday, September 24 at 7:00 PM

Where: Indiana University South Bend, Education & Arts Building, Room 1011

Panel Moderator: Dr. David Blouin (IUSB Sociology)

Panelists:

Dan Trubey-Weller (Barn Swallow Farm)

Katie Lane (Unity Gardens)

Stephen Storey (Storey Family Farm)

Free and open to the public!

Indiana University South Bend
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Center for a Sustainable Future
5745204611
zschrank@iu.edu
Indiana University South Bend
Indiana University South Bend
1700 East Mishawaka Ave
South Bend , Indiana 46615
574-520-4839
admissions@iusb.edu
https://admissions.iusb.edu/national-transfer-student-week.html