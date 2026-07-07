Telecommunications Assistive Technology:
Telecommunications Assistive Technology:
FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!
Speech-to-Speech relay service promotes telephone access for people living with conditions that affect speech. As someone who stutters, I have found this service to have greatly enhanced my life. Come find out more about how this can benefit you or someone you know!
Presented by: Andy Fitzenrider, Relay Indiana STS Outreach
SJPL Downtown Location, Community Learning Center- Beutter Kernan Hall, 304 S. Main St., South Bend 46601
03:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Aging Connections of Michiana
15743400110
malana.maher@agingconnections.org
SJPL Downtown Location, Community Learning Center- Beutter Kernan Hall, 304 S. Main St., South Bend 46601