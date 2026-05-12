Third Coast Antique Tool Sale & Auction
Third Coast Antique Tool Sale & Auction
Brown Tool Auctions – 2026 3rd Coast Auction
Saturday, May 30th 2026
Join us for a full day built for tool collectors, users, and enthusiasts alike.
Free tailgating, lunch, connect with fellow collectors, and get a first look at what’s coming up for auction.
The 3rd Coast Auction catalog is free to Brown subscribers.
ABSENTEE BIDDING AVAILABLE APRIL 30TH - MAY 29TH
Schedule:
Free Tailgating: 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Auction Preview: 8:00 AM – 10:30 AM
Auction Begins: 11:00 AM sharp
Whether you’re buying, browsing, or just there for the community, this is more than an auction — it’s a place to meet others who share your passion for tools.
Bring your friends, talk tools, and make a day of it.
Ronora Lodge and Retreat Center
08:00 AM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Brown Tool Auctions
8002488114
finetoolj@gmail.com
Ronora Lodge and Retreat Center
9325 Dwight Boyer RdWatervliet, Michigan 49098
8002488114
finetoolj@gmail.com