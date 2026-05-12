Third Coast Antique Tool Sale & Auction

Brown Tool Auctions – 2026 3rd Coast Auction

Saturday, May 30th 2026

Join us for a full day built for tool collectors, users, and enthusiasts alike.

Free tailgating, lunch, connect with fellow collectors, and get a first look at what’s coming up for auction.

The 3rd Coast Auction catalog is free to Brown subscribers.

ABSENTEE BIDDING AVAILABLE APRIL 30TH - MAY 29TH

Schedule:

Free Tailgating: 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Auction Preview: 8:00 AM – 10:30 AM

Auction Begins: 11:00 AM sharp

Whether you’re buying, browsing, or just there for the community, this is more than an auction — it’s a place to meet others who share your passion for tools.

Bring your friends, talk tools, and make a day of it.