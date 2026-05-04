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Thriving at Home, Staying Put and Living Better!

Thriving at Home, Staying Put and Living Better!

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!

Thriving at Home, Staying Put and Living Better by Leslie Teddy, Certified Aging in Place Specialist

Where: Marshall County Community Resource Center (conference room on 1st floor)

Presented by: Leslie Teddy, REAL Services

510 W Adams St, Plymouth, IN 46563-1765, United States
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026

Event Supported By

Aging Connections of Michiana
15743400110
malana.maher@agingconnections.org
Aging Connections of Michiana Inc
510 W Adams St, Plymouth, IN 46563-1765, United States