Triple Couple Concert
Triple Couple Concert
We present a special concert celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Merrimans’ Playhouse, bringing back together three couples who have performed together throughout the years. This special evening celebrates their shared love of jazz and the connections they have built through music, friendship, and family.
Monika Herzig - piano
Peter Kienle - guitar
Rich Cohen - saxophone
Susan Merriman - vocals
Mary Merriman - bass
Stephen Merriman - drums
Merriman's Playhouse
$10-$20
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Merrimans' Playhouse
574-318-7066
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
Merriman's Playhouse
401 E. Colfax Ave. Suite #135South Bend, 46617