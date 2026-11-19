We present a special concert celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Merrimans’ Playhouse, bringing back together three couples who have performed together throughout the years. This special evening celebrates their shared love of jazz and the connections they have built through music, friendship, and family.

Monika Herzig - piano

Peter Kienle - guitar

Rich Cohen - saxophone

Susan Merriman - vocals

Mary Merriman - bass

Stephen Merriman - drums

