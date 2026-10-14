Join us for an evening of “FUNraising” and test your knowledge on a variety of categories! Buy a table for $100 (up to 10 people/table). Feel free to bring snacks to share with your tablemates. We will have a cash bar for pop, water, beer, and wine. Sign-up by either calling (269) 927-4832 or visit our online store. Trivia Night is for adults only. Doors open at 6:00 PM and trivia begins at 7:00.