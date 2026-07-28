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Visual Art Series: Young At Art

Visual Art Series: Young At Art

Join us in celebrating the art of Young at Art students.

Art Work will be on display in the lobby until August 7th during all Box Office hours (Tu-Sa, 12-4PM) and public events.

Join us on August 7th for a reception with the artists, 5-8PM!

Goshen Theater
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Aug 07, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Goshen Theater
5743123701
boxoffice@goshentheater.org
https://goshentheater.com/events/
Goshen Theater
216 S Main St
Goshen, Indiana 46526
5743123701
boxoffice@goshentheater.org
https://goshentheater.com/events/