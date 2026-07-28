Visual Art Series: Young At Art
Visual Art Series: Young At Art
Join us in celebrating the art of Young at Art students.
Art Work will be on display in the lobby until August 7th during all Box Office hours (Tu-Sa, 12-4PM) and public events.
Join us on August 7th for a reception with the artists, 5-8PM!
Goshen Theater
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Aug 07, 2026.
Event Supported By
Goshen Theater
5743123701
boxoffice@goshentheater.org
Goshen Theater
216 S Main StGoshen, Indiana 46526
5743123701
boxoffice@goshentheater.org