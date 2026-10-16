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Wreath Workshop

Wreath Workshop

Nothing beats the smell of evergreens in the crisp winter air. Create your own wreath for the holiday season. Greens, tools, wire, and ribbon / bows will be provided. Bring your own wreath frame or purchase one at the workshop for an additional cost. Feel free to bring your own ribbon too! Please call (269) 927-4832 to register. Members/ $25, Non-Members/ $30.

Sarett Nature Center
Members/$25, Non-members/$30
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Sarett Nature Center
2699274832
sarett@sarett.org
Sarett Nature Center
Sarett Nature Center
2300 N. Benton Center Road
Benton Harbor, Michigan 49022
2699274832
sarett@sarett.org
www.sarett.org