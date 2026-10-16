Wreath Workshop
Wreath Workshop
Nothing beats the smell of evergreens in the crisp winter air. Create your own wreath for the holiday season. Greens, tools, wire, and ribbon / bows will be provided. Bring your own wreath frame or purchase one at the workshop for an additional cost. Feel free to bring your own ribbon too! Please call (269) 927-4832 to register. Members/ $25, Non-Members/ $30.
Sarett Nature Center
Members/$25, Non-members/$30
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Sarett Nature Center
2699274832
sarett@sarett.org
Sarett Nature Center
2300 N. Benton Center RoadBenton Harbor, Michigan 49022
2699274832
sarett@sarett.org