Call to Mind: Weathering the Storm: Climate Change and Mental Health

Sunday, May 10, 2026 at noon on WVPE News2 (HD2)

Every day we hear concerning news about the human costs of climate change. Severe storms and wildfires can lead to housing instability. Air pollution and dirty water have been tied to respiratory illnesses and cardiovascular diseases. And a growing area of psychological research reveals that climate change is both harming our mental health and triggering new disorders. This Call to Mind special looks at the mental health consequences of climate change. We’ll hear from experts who say climate-related anxiety, depression, and grief are urgent mental health issues. And we’ll hear real-world stories of people coping with a rapidly changing environment.