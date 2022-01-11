-
Indiana’s winters are warming more than many other states. According to the independent researching and reporting collaboration Climate Central, the…
-
Wetlands are good at trapping a lot of carbon dioxide in a small space. Now that the state is protecting fewer wetlands, it's possible more CO2 will get…
-
The Hoosier Environmental Council has outlined its priorities for the upcoming legislative session. The group will talk about some of those at their…
-
About $47 billion in the federal infrastructure bill will go to make communities in the U.S. more resilient to things like flooding, drought, and extreme…
-
The Monday Night Special for October 25 at 9pmThe Climate Question - What will it take for countries to keep their climate promises? World leaders will…
-
The state has its first political fundraising organization for the environment. The group Indiana United for Our Future — or INUF— hopes to raise money…
-
Trying to figure things out has been an expression of my essential optimism, it seems to me, over the course of my lifetime. “Recognize problems, solve…
-
Infrastructure like hospitals, power plants, and roads are at more of a risk for flooding over the next 30 years than residential homes. That makes…
-
Confront the Climate Crisis, a group of students from across the state, held a press conference in West Lafayette on Friday with State Senator Ron Alting…
-
High school students in Indiana are working with a state lawmaker to craft a bill addressing climate change. The group formed out of frustration that…