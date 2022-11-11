© 2022 WVPE
Indiana News

Holcomb talks urgency, diversification at UN Climate Change Conference

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published November 11, 2022 at 1:30 PM EST
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, left, and Indiana Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers, right, sit on the backs of camels in front of the Great Pyramid of Giza. Holcomb is a White man with white and gray hair and beard, wearing sunglasses, a white, button down shirt and khakis. Chambers is a White man with dark hair, wearing sunglasses, a blue button down shirt and dark slacks.
Courtesy of the governor's office
Gov. Eric Holcomb, left, and Indiana Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers, right, attended the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt.

Gov. Eric Holcomb spent much of the week meeting with business leaders at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt.

Holcomb was invited to the conference to speak about Indiana’s efforts to diversify its energy sources and the state’s role in building electric vehicles.

The governor said he’s learning of the need for urgency in trying to land projects and grow across a range of sectors.

“$2 billion, $20 billion, $40 billion decisions are being made right now about the future of mobility, about the future of fuel, about the future of ag bioscience,” Holcomb said.

There’s renewed interest back at home in incentives for residential solar energy, which Holcomb and Republican legislative leaders have gutted in recent years.

Holcomb said he expects continued discussion but worries about “falsely goosing the market.”

“So it’s cost effective for the companies as well as affordable for the consumer,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb said the conversation around residential solar could include subsidies or tax credits.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

