Purdue University engineers are working on a cable that could charge electric vehicles in less than five minutes. Right now, even the fastest chargers on…
General Motors is planning to invest more than $50 million into one of its Indiana facilities as a part of expanding the company’s electric vehicle…
The infrastructure and Build Back Better packages in Congress include billions of dollars for electric vehicles. As part of the weekly series MichMash,…
Stellantis, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), will be investing more than $200 million to retool three plants in Kokomo as a part of the…
Gov. Eric Holcomb and governors in four other states signed an agreement on Thursday to set up an electric vehicle charging network across the Midwest.…
It’s a cool and sunny Saturday morning, and about a dozen people are milling about in a parking lot on the edge of Notre Dame’s campus. The main…
Michiana has two free electric vehicle expos coming up in celebration of National Drive Electric Week.The first takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this…
President Joe Biden signed an executive order to make half of all new cars sold by 2030 electric vehicles. That could have a big impact in Indiana — which…
On June 28, Electric Last Mile Solutions completed its purchase of the old Hummer plant in Mishawaka and went public on the Nasdaq stock exchange at…
Indiana will award a group of eight electric utilities more than $5.5 million to set up charging stations for electric vehicles across the state. The…