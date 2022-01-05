© 2022 WVPE
Indiana News

House Republicans try again to eliminate Indiana's handgun license requirement

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Brandon Smith
Published January 5, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST
Justin Hicks/IPB News
House Republicans are trying again to eliminate Indiana’s license requirement to carry a handgun in public.

Legislation to do so – HB 1077 – passed a House committee along party lines Wednesday.

Similar bills have come up before, even passing the House last year before dying in the Senate. And the arguments on either side haven’t changed.

Those in favor of eliminating the need for a handgun license, like attorney and gun rights advocate Guy Relford, said the bill is about protecting a constitutional right.

“If you already have that right, you shouldn’t have to go beg the government for permission to exercise that right,” Relford said.

But those opposed to the bill, like gun regulation advocate Becca McCracken, said Indiana has a gun violence epidemic.

“And we don’t need more people carrying concealed guns in parks, shopping malls, crowded town centers and on city streets without any vetting,” McCracken said.

Law enforcement groups, including the Indiana State Police, Chiefs of Police and Fraternal Order of Police, remain against the bill. They said the license system is the best way for officers in the field to quickly know who is allowed to carry a handgun.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
