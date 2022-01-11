-
Lawmakers debated whether to make local school board races partisan. A House committee easily advanced a billion-dollar tax cut. And the governor delivered his State of the State.
Indiana House approves bill eliminating need for license to carry handgun in public
House Republicans are trying again to eliminate Indiana’s license requirement to carry a handgun in public.Legislation to do so – HB 1077 – passed a House…
A bill prioritizing monument protection heads to the governor. A controversial elections measure dramatically scaled back. And legislation eliminating…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana is seeing a wave of people applying for five-year handgun permits after lawmakers erased the fee starting July 1. State police…