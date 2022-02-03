Effects of winter storm expected to continue into Thursday

While the winter weather advisory is no longer in effect, much of Michiana is still dealing with the impact of Wednesday’s storm.

Snow showers are still in the forecast Thursday morning and afternoon, but with much lighter accumulation. The bigger concern is wind — gusts could get as high as 25 to 30 miles per hour, causing any snow that does fall to blow and drift.

That means travel will be dangerous most of the day. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security , WVPE’s southernmost listener counties — Starke, Marshall, Pulaski and Fulton — as well as LaGrange County are under a ‘red’ travel advisory, which means all individuals are advised to stay off the roads.

St. Joseph, Elkhart, Kosciusko and LaPorte counties are under an ‘orange’ advisory, meaning only essential travel is recommended.

The Michigan State Police have also advised travelers to stay off the roads if possible.

So far, there haven't been widespread power outages across Michiana. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, NIPSCO was reporting only 31 customer outages.

Consumers Energy and Midwest Energy in Michigan weren't reporting any outages Thursday morning.

I&M reports that between Wednesday and Thursday morning, about 5,700 customers lost power at some point. However, power was restored to all but 50 customers by 11 a.m. Thursday.

This story has been updated.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

