Major party candidates for Senate will run unopposed in primary

U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) will not face a primary challenger in May following an Indiana Election Commission hearing on Friday. The panel also cleared the way for Tom McDermott to be the Democratic candidate for the seat.

The Indiana Election Commission removed Democratic candidates Haneefah Khaaliq and Valerie McCray as well as Republican candidate Danny Niederberger from the primary ballot. Each candidate failed to submit at least 500 signatures on a petition in all Indiana congressional districts by the deadline.

It all means the Republican and Democratic candidates will have no primary challengers. Incumbent Senator Young and Democrat Tom McDermott will face each other on the ballot in the fall.

In the same meeting, U.S. Rep. Jim Banks (R-Columbia City) won a challenge against his candidacy claiming he supported the Jan. 6 insurrection.

