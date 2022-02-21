EV charging sales, pilot program funding bill passes Indiana Senate

Businesses like gas stations would be able to sell electric vehicle charging under a bill that passed the state Senate on Monday.

HB 1221 aims to level the playing field between gas stations and electric utilities. Businesses would be allowed to offer EV charging without being subject to state utility rules.

But the bill also requires businesses selling EV charging to get their energy from their local utility. Solar advocates worry that could prevent businesses with solar panels from offering greener, cheaper charging options.

The bill would also allow utilities to recover money from customers for public charging stations in pilot programs.

