Cummins stops some Russian operations in response to war in Ukraine

Heavy engine manufacturer Cummins, Inc. is stopping some of its Russia-based operations in response to the war in Ukraine.

In a news release, Cummins said it was “suspend[ing] most of our operations” but would continue “select and limited business that supports the health and safety of citizens on the ground.”

A Cummins spokesperson declined an interview request and did not immediately respond to an email asking what operations would be halted. In an interview with The (Columbus) Republic, Cummins director of external communications Jon Mills said the company stopped shipments of engines above 400 horsepower so they “can’t be used improperly.”

Continuing operations include equipment that powers “parts of the agricultural sector, hospitals and other elements of daily life,” the release said.

The Columbus-based company has more than 700 employees in Russia. According to Cummins’ website, it’s had a presence there since the mid-1970s, when it started selling engines for mining dump trucks.

In 2006, Cummins entered a partnership with KAMAZ, a truck manufacturer whose majority stake is held by the Russian government.

The partnership, called Cummins KAMA, created engines that ended up being used in some Tigr armored trucks, according to multiple news reports. Tigrs are the Russian equivalent of American Humvees.

Wikimedia Commons A Tigr armored vehicle, circa 2010. Russian media reported the Tigr's manufacturer opted for a Russian-made engine in 2016.

“For years now, Cummins has, and will continue to prohibit, our products from being used in Russian military and defense equipment from Cummins directly, from our customers, and from our joint venture,” the news release said.

Cummins said it was in compliance with all sanctions and supports “actions aimed at ending the invasion and de-escalating the situation.”

The company is working with its grant-making partner Global Giving to create the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, which will assist humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and the surrounding area. The fund has collected over $11 million so far.

