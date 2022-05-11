© 2022 WVPE
Indiana News

Indiana Democrats, Libertarians join together for town hall series ahead of November election

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published May 11, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT
From left, Democratic candidate Destiny Wells and Libertarian candidates James Sceniak and Jeff Maurer participated in the launch of the town hall series in Greenfield.

Indiana Democratic and Libertarian candidates are working together to hold a series of town halls across the state.

The events, organized by the state Democratic Party, invite Hoosiers to ask questions of the candidates ahead of this fall’s elections.

Democratic Secretary of State candidate Destiny Wells said the town halls are a response to what she calls the “divisiveness” in politics over the last few years.

“We need to be responsible and show Hoosiers that politicians and candidates can work together and play together in the sandbox,” Wells said.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Libertarian U.S. Senate candidate James Sceniak said the town halls are vital to hear directly from voters.

“I believe that any office we hold is a public servant office," Sceniak. "And if we’re not hearing from the public, we’re not doing our job.”

And Libertarian Secretary of State candidate Jeff Maurer said the town halls are about the fundamentals of the “democratic process.”

“And so, no matter what party, what brand, what philosophy, what ideology you have, we have to work together as Hoosiers and as neighbors to figure out what we want for our communities,” Maurer said.

Indiana Republicans were invited to participate but chose not to.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
