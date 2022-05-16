Indiana police to step up seat belt enforcement around Memorial Day weekend

Indiana law enforcement agencies across the state will conduct increased seat belt enforcement patrols over the next three weeks.

The latest installment of the state’s “Click It Or Ticket” campaign will center around Memorial Day weekend.

“Click It Or Ticket” began more than 20 years ago. And according to the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, the state’s seat belt usage has increased to nearly 93 percent since then, higher than the national average.

Still, 2020 marked the second highest number of unbuckled people who lost their lives on Indiana roads in the last decade. And almost 40 percent of passenger vehicle deaths in Indiana are among people not wearing their seat belts.

The upcoming enforcement campaign will include increased patrols by more than 200 state and local law enforcement agencies. The overtime patrols will be paid for by federal dollars from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Not wearing a seat belt is a Class D infraction in Indiana, which carries a $25 fine.

