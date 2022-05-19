Ball State and Ivy Tech agreement will see Ivy Tech students living in Ball State dorms

A new transfer program between Ball State University and Ivy Tech Community College will see students living in Ball State dorms while taking classes at Ivy Tech.

While living in Ball State residence halls, the students in a program called NEST will take general education and core classes at Ivy Tech Muncie and one class a semester at Ball State. Once they complete the Indiana College Core requirements, any student with a GPA of 2.5 or above is automatically enrolled at Ball State to finish a four-year degree.

Jeffrey Scott is the chancellor of Ivy Tech’s Muncie campus. He says the program will give students a “big college” experience while adjusting to college in smaller classrooms with extra help.

“You know, this provides an added opportunity for student success that will contribute to ultimately building better communities by creating that pathway between two great institutions that are focused on just doing the right things for the right reasons.”

A report from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education shows fewer Hoosier high school graduates are choosing college – especially in the last two years.

Ball State says the NEST students can also participate in most other Ball State campus activities. The program’s first students will move in this fall.