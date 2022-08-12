© 2022 WVPE
Indiana News

Indiana will offer monkeypox vaccines to at-risk people. Here’s how to sign up

WFYI Public Radio | By Farah Yousry
Published August 12, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT
The CDC recommends two doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine, spaced four to five weeks apart.
U.S. Department of Health & Human Services
The CDC recommends two doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine, spaced four to five weeks apart.

The Indiana Department of Health is hosting monkeypox vaccination clinics for anyone who is at risk of exposure, including people who have been exposed to monkeypox and people who may be more likely to get it.

The clinics will offer free doses of the JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine at the following locations:

Allen County

  • No appointment necessary.
  • 8 p.m. to midnight, Friday, Aug. 12
  • After Dark
    112 E. Masterson Ave., Fort Wayne

Marion County

  • Registration required in advance.
  • 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15
  • You can registerhereby noon, Sunday, Aug. 14. (If you do not receive a message from the Marion County Public Health Department, you are not registered for the MCPHD’s vaccine clinic on Aug. 15.)
  • Marion County Health Department
    4012 N. Rural St., Indianapolis

Tippecanoe County

  • No appointment necessary.
  • 9 p.m. to midnight, Friday, Aug. 12
  • Tippecanoe County Health Department
    1950 S. 18th St., Lafayette

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vaccination for people at risk of contracting monkeypox, including:

  • people who are aware that one of their sexual partners in the past two weeks has been diagnosed with monkeypox
  • people who had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks in an area with known monkeypox cases
  • people whose jobs expose them to the virus, like laboratory workers who perform testing for orthopoxviruses, those who handle cultures or animals with orthopoxviruses, as well as some designated health care or public health workers

The CDC recommends two doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine, spaced four to five weeks apart. It takes 14 days after the second dose for the vaccine to provide maximum immune protection, according to health officials.
IDOH recommends that people who get the vaccine continue to take precautions to protect themselves from infection. This includes using condoms or gloves and other safer sex practices and avoiding skin-to-skin contact with people who have monkeypox.

As of Aug. 10, the state of Indiana has received 6,752 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to the HHS website. Nearly 12,000 doses have been allocated to the state, out of about a million currently available. Federal health officials said they’re determining how to divvy up vaccines based on need and HHS is exploring ways to stretch the limited supply.

This story comes from a reporting collaboration that includes the Indianapolis Recorder and Side Effects Public Media, a public health news initiative based at WFYI. Contact Farah at fyousry@wfyi.org. Follow on Twitter: @Farah_Yousrym.
Copyright 2022 WFYI Public Media. To see more, visit WFYI Public Media.

Indiana News Monkeypoxmonkeypox vaccineIDOHLocal
Farah Yousry
Farah Yousry covers health equity for Side Effects Public Media, in partnership with the Indianapolis Recorder. She focuses on healthcare disparities in minority communities across the Midwest. Before moving to the U.S., she worked as a journalist for local news organizations in Egypt during the Arab Spring and the contentious political period following the Egyptian revolution. She has worked with the BBC World Service for over five years, producing radio, television and digital features for an audience in the tens of millions across Europe and the Middle East. Farah speaks Arabic, English and Mandarin Chinese.
See stories by Farah Yousry