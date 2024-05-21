© 2024 WVPE
Rokita unopposed at Indiana GOP convention, lieutenant governor race contested

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published May 21, 2024 at 12:48 PM EDT
Todd Rokita holds up his hand in acknowledgment in the Indiana House balcony. Rokita is a White man with dark, slightly graying hair. He is wearing a dark suit and white shirt with yellow tie.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Attorney General Todd Rokita is unopposed at the 2024 Indiana Republican Party convention as he seeks reelection.

Incumbent Todd Rokita will be the Republican nominee for attorney general this year after no one signed up to challenge him at the state GOP convention next month.

Rokita was first elected as attorney general four years ago and has attracted plenty of controversy in the office. Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings reportedly explored challenging the incumbent at the convention, but ultimately Rokita will be unopposed.

The race for lieutenant governor will be contested, which is unusual. Typically, the party’s candidate for governor picks their running mate and the convention delegates confirm that choice.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

But ultraconservative pastor Micah Beckwith decided to buck that trend and has been running for lieutenant governor separately. He’ll face off against Julie McGuire, the candidate endorsed by gubernatorial nominee Mike Braun to be his running mate.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
