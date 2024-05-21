Rokita unopposed at Indiana GOP convention, lieutenant governor race contested

Incumbent Todd Rokita will be the Republican nominee for attorney general this year after no one signed up to challenge him at the state GOP convention next month.

Rokita was first elected as attorney general four years ago and has attracted plenty of controversy in the office. Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings reportedly explored challenging the incumbent at the convention, but ultimately Rokita will be unopposed.

The race for lieutenant governor will be contested, which is unusual. Typically, the party’s candidate for governor picks their running mate and the convention delegates confirm that choice.

But ultraconservative pastor Micah Beckwith decided to buck that trend and has been running for lieutenant governor separately. He’ll face off against Julie McGuire, the candidate endorsed by gubernatorial nominee Mike Braun to be his running mate.

