Dozens of women leaders demand action from Indiana Democratic Party on harassment and abuse

More than three dozen women have sent a letter to Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl demanding a plan to hold sexual harassers and abusers accountable.

The letter comes after Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) was accused of sexual harassment by three women and then reelected as caucus leader.

Most of the letter’s signatories are members of Hoosier Women Forward , a Democratic leadership training program for women. The list of those demanding answers includes precinct committee members, state convention delegates and local elected officials.

They say the allegations against Taylor — which he has not denied — are not an isolated incident within the Indiana Democratic Party. Earlier this year, it was revealed another state senator , Sen. David Niezgodski (D-South Bend), settled a sexual harassment allegation years earlier. And former Indianapolis Deputy Mayor Thomas Cook was accused of preying on young women who worked for the city.

The letter accuses party leadership of “silence and complicity,” saying that those accused of harassment and abuse are allowed to remain in power. The forty women who signed the letter demand meaningful action to “earn back our trust.”

In a statement, Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl said he appreciates the women leaders voicing their concerns.

“This is a topic that deserves more attention than a simple response or press statement,” Schmuhl said. “We have taken a number of steps to address sexual harassment at the Indiana Democratic Party during my time as chair and we will be sharing more of that information with our state central committee at our next meeting.”

Schmuhl noted that the state party is a separate employer from any campaign or state and local government.

“That being said, our values are vital and I will work with these leaders and all stakeholders to build more trust within the party for the future,” Schmuhl said.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief.