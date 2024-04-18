Sen. David Niezgodski paid former employee to drop sexual harassment claims, report finds

State senator David Niezgodski allegedly paid a former employee $8,000 to settle claims of sexual harassment after he texted her dozens of times and entered her house uninvited.

The alleged incidents happened in 2017 according to documents obtained by WVPE but first published by the IndyStar. The woman, who was 33 at the time, worked as an office assistant at Niezgodski's private plumbing business.

The complaint shows Niezgodski apparently sent dozens of texts and voicemails to the woman as she tried to quit her job with his company in the summer of 2017. In a voicemail included in the complaint, a person who sounds like Niezgodski tells the woman he loves her.

“I love you. I love you in all the right ways. And I’ve done things in all the right ways.”

That voicemail and texts were sent to the Indiana Civil Rights Commission as part of the woman’s complaint. WVPE obtained a copy of the complaint from a source who received it through a public records request. WVPE submitted a separate records request in January to confirm the materials with the Civil Rights Commission. That request has not been filled as of Thursday.

Niezgodski — who is running in a primary against St. Joseph County Treasurer Tim Swager — did not respond to multiple messages for comment.

This story will be updated.