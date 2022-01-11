-
The Indiana Senate will no longer consider a controversial school curriculum and transparency bill.
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb could end the state’s public health emergency without jeopardizing millions in federal funding under a bill approved by a Senate...
-
A package of bills proposed by Republican senators in efforts to curb crime in Marion County were met with some opposition during a committee hearing.
-
Indiana House and Senate leaders don’t appear to have many plans in place if there are significant COVID-19 outbreaks this session.Last year, the House…
-
Lawmakers in the Senate education committee endured nearly eight hours of testimony and debate Wednesday on a controversial bill focused on school…
-
As lawmakers gather for the ceremonial start of the 2022 legislative session, they’ll welcome a new member to their ranks – Kevin Boehnlein, a southeast…
-
A long-time legislator from Anderson says he won’t run for re-election in 2022. As IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports, his decision comes after another…
-
The Indiana State Senate will have another new member in the coming weeks. That’s as Sen. Ron Grooms (R-Jeffersonville) announced Thursday he’s resigning…
-
The Indiana General Assembly has two new members, one a Republican and one a Democrat.Private political caucuses chose people Thursday night to fill the…
-
Hoosiers are one stroke of the pen away from having a big part of their political futures locked in for the next decade.The Indiana House and Senate gave…