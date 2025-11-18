Beckwith, Morales join Indiana Statehouse rally urging lawmakers to redraw congressional maps

Several dozen people gathered at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday to urge lawmakers to pass new congressional maps.

The Trump administration has for months pressured state lawmakers to redraw the state's maps to favor Republicans. Governor Braun called a special session to address it.

But last week, Senate leadership announced there were not enough votes to support the move and that they would not convene to take a vote.

The move prompted rebuke from President Donald Trump and Gov. Braun. One Indiana lawmaker, Sen. Greg Goode (R-Terre Haute), was swatted in his Vigo County home hours after Trump criticized him on Truth Social.

Pressure to redistrict from Washington D.C. has irked some Indiana Republicans, like Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg). Others, like Sen. Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne), are still backing it.

Now, some Hoosiers are putting pressure on lawmakers to redistrict.

Cathie Humbarger is from Fort Wayne and helped organize the Tuesday rally. She said new districts need to be drawn so Republicans can keep control of the U.S. House. Humbarger said the plan to redistrict initially gave her pause, but said she now sees it as essential.

"Desperate times call for desperate measures," Humbarger said. "I don't consider this illegal at all."

Humbarger said Indiana is used to playing by the rules.

"It's gloves off now," she said.

Other attendees were worried about what a shift in Republican control could mean for the Trump agenda.

Michael Morris is from Lafayette. He said he wants to see lawmakers at least take a vote so people know where they stand.

"If we don't redistrict and we lose the House by one or two seats as soon as the Democrats get a hold of the gavel in the U.S. House, they will immediately impeach President Trump," Morris said.

The rally was briefly joined by Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith and Secretary of State Diego Morales, who spoke in favor of redistricting. Beckwith told the crowd that Democrats were already redistricting in states like California, so Republicans need to protect their voice in states like Indiana.

"This is the most bipartisan issue in America right now," Beckwith said. "Don't let them tell you that in Indiana, this is not bipartisan, it is very much so."

Morales told attendees that Democrats had no problem working to redistrict, so Republicans needed to follow suit.

"I'm here to tell you that Republicans need to start acting like Republicans," Morales said.

Lawmakers gathered at the Statehouse on Tuesday for Organization Day, a largely ceremonial day where roll call is taken, new members get sworn in, and priorities are announced ahead of the legislative session.

