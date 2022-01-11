redistricting maps

-
Michigan’s redistricting commission has approved new legislative and congressional district maps. But that’s just the beginning of a new chapter of court…
The St. Joseph County Council has a redistricting plan for 2022 after voting 6 to 3 along party lines Thursday night to override a Wednesday veto of the…
The St. Joseph County Council finally has a redistricting plan in place. Council members passed a new set of election maps Tuesday night in a 6-to-3,…
The St. Joseph County Council held a public meeting Wednesday night to gather feedback on council district maps proposed by its Republican and Democratic…
The St. Joseph County Commissioners voted 2 to 1 Tuesday morning to enact a controversial redistricting plan that makes two of their districts more…
Last week, the all-Republican St. Joseph County Commissioners voted 2 to 1 to advance a redistricting plan that would make two of their districts more…
Michigan residents will soon get a chance to weigh in on new draft maps that could define state legislative and Congressional districts for the next…
Hoosiers are one stroke of the pen away from having a big part of their political futures locked in for the next decade.The Indiana House and Senate gave…
Indiana Senate Republicans rejected all proposed changes to their redistricting map Thursday that had been prompted by public concerns.Amendments offered…
Hoosier citizens got their final chance Monday to testify at the legislature on redistricting. And those who showed up at the Senate committee hearing…