INDOT pausing more than 300 projects

The Indiana Department of Transportation is postponing more than 300 projects due to funding issues.



The projects are delayed due to inflation, supply chain challenges, and decreasing gas tax revenue, a department spokesperson said. The delays mostly affect the timing and scope of the projects.



Aaron Wainscott, INDOT legislative director, confirmed the number of postponed projects has grown in the last year at a Jan. 5 committee meeting. Wainscott said for example, a large project in near northern Indianapolis will be broken into three parts due to funding constraints.



"It's not necessarily just, 'Oh, this road isn't going to get a traffic signal, or this road isn't going to get an extra turn lane,'" Wainscott told representatives. "It's major projects, like a full improvement of the northwest quadrant, 465 and 65 up there."



Wainscott said he did not know the exact costs associated with the postponements, but he said he could provide that information in future committee meetings.



The department spokesperson said they are working to put together a list of impacted projects. The department's planning approach prioritizes projects based on safety, preservation, mobility, economic impact, and available funding.



"We have adjusted our capital program using these criteria, with the impacts primarily being to the scope and timeline of affected projects, not complete cancellation," the department said.



A map of the department's projects through 2030 are available online, along with the estimated cost and completion date of each project.

