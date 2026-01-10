The pork tenderloin sandwich could soon be Indiana’s official state sandwich

A bill to designate the breaded pork tenderloin as Indiana’s official state sandwich is one step closer to becoming law.

Bill author Andy Zay (R-Huntington) made one of his last official actions as a state lawmaker by seeing the bill pass unanimously out of the Senate Commerce and Technology committee on Thursday.

Zay, who was first elected in 2016, was appointed to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission late last year by Gov. Mike Braun. He officially resigned from his state senate position on Jan. 8.

Zay said during the committee that by designating a state sandwich, it could increase tourism and celebrate one of the state’s largest agricultural products.

“I think for state recognition is why we need to elevate the pork tenderloin for tourism, for agriculture, community and just really for the anomaly it is for the state of Indiana,” Zay said.

The bill, which is one sentence long, states that the sandwich must be made from Indiana-raised pork.

Lawmakers on the committee took the chance to have fun when discussing the lighthearted bill. Sen. Gary Byrne (R-Byrneville), a beef farmer, joked he had some hesitation voting for a pork-based bill, but after taking a bite of a tenderloin sandwich, he voted in support.

Sen. Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette) said that while their work as lawmakers often means debating contentious topics, it is also important to focus on what unites Hoosiers.

“This is a statement about something that is part of our culture and heritage, and it's important that we do this,” Deery said.

Lawmakers approved Say’s Firefly as the official state insect in 2016.

