Elkhart cop still jailed without charges, information on crime

Another day passed Wednesday with an Elkhart police officer behind bars but we still can’t tell you why he’s there.

Elkhart County police arrested 30-year-old officer Cpl. Tyler Koeppel Monday on misdemeanor invasion of privacy charges and he remained in the Elkhart County Jail without bond Wednesday.

Beyond that, it’s unclear what Koeppel is accused of. Criminal “invasion of privacy” can mean different things under Indiana law, including violating a court’s protective order, restraining order or no contact order.

Prosecutor Vicki Becker’s office had not charged him with anything as of Wednesday afternoon but her spokeswoman says she plans to file charges before the end of the week.

Elkhart police released a statement saying Koeppel has been on paid administrative leave since June 30, a week before his arrest, pending the outcome of an investigation by an outside law enforcement agency and the department’s Professional Standards division. He was sworn in as an officer in 2022.

Elkhart police also aren’t saying publicly what Koeppel is accused of.