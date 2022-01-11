-
The man shot and killed by two Elkhart police officers early Wednesday morning has been identified as 20-year-old Jahad Patterson of Elkhart.Elkhart…
Early Wednesday morning, two Elkhart police officers fatally shot a man in the Big Lots Parking lot off Hively Avenue.Elkhart Police Department…
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson announced the appointment of a new Police Chief, Kris Seymore, via a Facebook Live event. The previous interim chief, Chris…
Some police departments around the world, including in Elkhart, Indiana, have used an unusual interrogation tool for decades. With it detectives ask…
The city of Elkhart released the findings of an independent investigation into its police department Thursday morning. In January 2018 two Elkhart Police…
UPDATE;ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in Elkhart have identified a man who died after crashing into a concrete barricade during a chase.29-year-old Cory…
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Indiana prosecutors are setting aside their case against two police officers who were caught on video repeatedly punching a…
NEW: Elkhart Police Chief Chris Snyder has issued a statement following the indictments.He says Officers Cory Newland and Joshua Titus remain on paid…
At his State of the City address Tuesday night, Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese briefly addressed the issue that has become a defining part of his last year in…
The Elkhart Police Department today announced they will offer sign-on bonuses for qualified lateral transfers, as a way to recruit new and experienced…