Elkhart teens avoid injury at bus stop during police chase

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 1, 2025 at 4:32 PM EDT
Police say 37-year-old Jamarian Bryant of Indianapolis led police on a chase Tuesday in this stolen 2023 Ford Edge. The chase started in Elkhart and ended north of Plymouth, where police arrested Byrant on charges of attempted murder, theft and resisting arrest.
A group of Elkhart High School students had a frightening experience this morning while waiting for the school bus but they all avoided injury.

At about 7:30 a.m. Elkhart police say they were investigating an auto theft in the 200 block of Middlebury Street when the suspect drove off from their traffic stop.

They chased the stolen Ford Edge until it came to the intersection of Dale and Eden streets where the students were waiting for the bus. A girl stumbled or fell in the commotion and bumped into the Edge as it passed but she was not injured.

For safety, Elkhart police then stopped the chase, but Indiana State Police picked it up near Plymouth. That’s where Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner says the suspect tried to hit two Plymouth officers who had thrown down stop sticks.

”One had to run to the east, the other to the west, to get out of his way and he drove right where they would have been standing, had they moved at the last second, before he continued south in the ditch and eventually struck the white Prius that was approaching the roundabout, and he crashed," Bohner said.

That led police to book 37-year-old Jamarius Bryant of Indianapolis on an attempted murder charge, along with theft and resisting arrest.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
