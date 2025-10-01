Elkhart teens avoid injury at bus stop during police chase

A group of Elkhart High School students had a frightening experience this morning while waiting for the school bus but they all avoided injury.

At about 7:30 a.m. Elkhart police say they were investigating an auto theft in the 200 block of Middlebury Street when the suspect drove off from their traffic stop.

They chased the stolen Ford Edge until it came to the intersection of Dale and Eden streets where the students were waiting for the bus. A girl stumbled or fell in the commotion and bumped into the Edge as it passed but she was not injured.

For safety, Elkhart police then stopped the chase, but Indiana State Police picked it up near Plymouth. That’s where Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner says the suspect tried to hit two Plymouth officers who had thrown down stop sticks.

”One had to run to the east, the other to the west, to get out of his way and he drove right where they would have been standing, had they moved at the last second, before he continued south in the ditch and eventually struck the white Prius that was approaching the roundabout, and he crashed," Bohner said.

That led police to book 37-year-old Jamarius Bryant of Indianapolis on an attempted murder charge, along with theft and resisting arrest.